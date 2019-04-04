Chhattisgarh: 4 BSF jawan killed, 2 injured in Kanker encounter

Four Border Security Force (BSF) personnel was killed while two others injured in an encounter with Naxals in Kanker district here on Thursday.
"Four jawan of the 114 battalion of BSF died while 2 others sustained injuries in an encounter that broke out between the security forces and Naxals," DIGP Anti Naxal Operation P Sundarraj told ANI.
Further details in the matter are underway.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
