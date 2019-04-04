Agitated villagers stop TDP candidate from poll campaigning

Telugu Desam Party (TDP) MLA candidate for Nuzividu Assembly constituency, M Venkateswara Rao, was stopped from campaigning by agitated villagers here on Wednesday.
Rao faced a volley of questions from the villagers about the money they had submitted to the Nuzividu Mandal Praja Parishat (MPP) member Srinivas Rao for getting loans from APSCCFC Ltd. (Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Finance Corporation).
According to the villagers, 15 people had given Rs 10,000 each to Srinivas Rao, who later failed to deliver on his promise. The villagers demanded M Venkateswara Rao to refund their money immediately.
After receiving information about the incident, police and local leaders reached the spot and pacified the villagers to reach a compromise with Venkateswara Rao.
