Agitated villagers stop TDP candidate from poll campaigning

M Venkateswara Rao, candidate for constituency was stopped from campaigning by agitated villagers here on Wednesday.

Rao faced a volley of questions from the villagers about the money they had submitted to the Nuzividu Mandal Praja Parishat (MPP) member for getting loans from ( Corporation).

According to the villagers, 15 people had given Rs 10,000 each to Srinivas Rao, who later failed to deliver on his promise. The villagers demanded M Venkateswara Rao to refund their money immediately.

After receiving information about the incident, police and local leaders reached the spot and pacified the villagers to reach a compromise with Venkateswara Rao.

