Agitated villagers stop TDP candidate from poll campaigning

-
ALSO READ
Chandrababu to sit on hunger strike in Delhi for Andhra's special status
TDP has Ideological differences with BJP not with Cong: Chandrababu Naidu
Do not hand over the reins of Telangana to Cong-TDP: K Chandrasekhar Rao
TDP to protest against PM Modi's visit to Andhra Pradesh tomorrow
Did Andhra govt sanction Rs 11 cr for Naidu's Delhi protest? TDP differs
-
M Venkateswara Rao, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) candidate for Nuzividu Assembly constituency was stopped from campaigning by agitated villagers here on Wednesday.
Rao faced a volley of questions from the villagers about the money they had submitted to the Nuzividu Mandal Praja Parishat (MPP) member Srinivas Rao for getting loans from APSCCFC Ltd. (Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Castes Co-Operative Finance Corporation).
According to the villagers, 15 people had given Rs 10,000 each to Srinivas Rao, who later failed to deliver on his promise. The villagers demanded M Venkateswara Rao to refund their money immediately.
After receiving information about the incident, police and local leaders reached the spot and pacified the villagers to reach a compromise with Venkateswara Rao.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU