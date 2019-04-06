Rahul sharpens attack at PM, says Modi 'booted out' his 'guru' Advani

on Friday took a jibe at the "guru-shishya" relation between and stating that the booted out Advani and does not even respectably fold his hands and greet the

"This is a fight of ideology. On one side there is hatred, anger and divide. Wherever goes, he speaks against somebody or the other. He talks about religion. In Hindu religion, the most important is guru... It is the relation between the guru and his shishya (disciple). Who is Modiji's guru? Advaniji. The shishya ( Modi) does not even fold his hands in front of his guru (Advani). He booted his guru off the stage (Stage se uthake fek diya niche guru ko. Joota marke Advaniji ko utara hai stage se). And then he talks about Hindu religion," Rahul said while addressing a rally here.

"Where is it written in religion to spread hatred? Where is it written to kill people? Where is it written to indulge in violence? I have not seen it anywhere. In religion, I have seen written that you should live happily, promote brotherhood and hug all," he added.

Rahul's statement comes after Advani, in a blog, said that the BJP never regarded its adversaries as "enemies" or "anti-national".

Prime Minister Modi also tweeted a link to Advani's blog and wrote: "Advani Ji perfectly sums up the true essence of BJP, most notably the guiding of Nation 'First Party, Next Party, Self Last' Proud to be a BJP Karyakarta and proud that great like LK Advani Ji have strengthened it."

BJP denied a ticket to Advani from Gandhinagar, the seat he has represented in the for many years. The party instead named as the candidate from this seat in the ensuing elections.

