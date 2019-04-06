JUST IN
EC issues censure to Adityanath over 'Modi ki Sena' remark

ANI  |  Politics 

Ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, the Election Commission of India has issued a censure to Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark.

Censure is to express disapproval of someone/something in a formal statement.

The EC has advised Adityanath to be more careful in the future as a "senior political leader."

While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the Indian Army as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous Congress government.

"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. Congress used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the Chief Minister had said.

First Published: Sat, April 06 2019. 02:43 IST

