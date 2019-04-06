EC issues censure to Adityanath over 'Modi ki Sena' remark

Ahead of the polls, the has issued a censure to Uttar Pradesh over his 'Modi ki Sena' remark.

Censure is to express disapproval of someone/something in a formal statement.

The EC has advised Adityanath to be more careful in the future as a " "

While addressing a public rally in Ghaziabad on April 1, Adityanath had referred to the as "Modi ji ki sena" while drawing a comparison between the steps taken by the BJP-led central government against terrorism and the previous government.

"Things which were impossible for SP-BSP, are now possible; it is possible since Modi is here. used to feed biryani to terrorists but Modi ji ki sena (Prime Minister Narendra Modi's army) gives them only golis and golas (bullets and bombs). This is the difference," the had said.

