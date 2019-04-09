AeroMIT ranked fifth at SAE Aero Design Competition

AeroMIT, the aeromodelling team from MAHE, Manipal finished fifth overall, in the SAE Design East 2019 competition, held in Fort Worth, Texas, USA, last month. The team from also emerged as the best performing Indian team at the competition.

Other Indian teams like Vellore Institute of Technology, DJS College of Engineering, and & Management also took part. from finished first, Georgia second and third.

The 14-member team comprised of Shakti Habib, Aaron Sequeira, Ullas Bhat, Kiran Dsouza, Ashwin Varkey, Kaustubh Bhujbal, Ameya Shahane, Eshan Vaidya, Jaskrit Bakshi, Sovit Agarwal, Aditi Kamath, Pranav Karthik, Arnav Dev, and Hardik Joshi.

"Our preparation had begun months before the competition and we faced many challenges right from the start. Carrying the most payloads possible while making the plane aerodynamically efficient was one of the biggest challenges we faced. Another hurdle was procuring good quality materials for the plane. Since many and that we required were only available abroad, obtaining them was quite difficult," said

AeroMIT took part in the micro class category which expects teams to build a highly modular and portable aircraft while making trades between two potentially conflicting requirements; carrying the highest payload fraction possible while pursuing the lowest aircraft empty weight possible.

The competition consisted of three different rounds - Design Report, Technical Presentation and Flight Rounds. The design report phase required the teams to write a report explaining the team's thought processes and philosophy while designing the plane. The report had to be quite exhaustive including every single detail of the plane and the reason behind its incorporation.

