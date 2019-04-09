Tech stocks show marginal gains in early trading

Indian shares opened on a dull note on Tuesday but began to emit positive signs in early hours of trading as showed buoyancy.

Investors awaited corporate results for the previous fiscal year which are expected this week, shedding light on consumption trends in the economy.

At 10:15 am, the BSE Sensex was up 86 points at 38,787 while the NSE gained 21 points to 11,626.

At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the green. PSU bank, financial services, media and realty were in negative territory.

Among early gainers were HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, and Those which lost were Housing Finance, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and GAIL.

Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly in the positive zone as investors braced for the upcoming crucial Brexit summit.

Market experts said the outcome of China's trade talks with the and the could add to some volatility to markets.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)