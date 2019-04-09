Tech stocks show marginal gains in early trading

Indian shares opened on a dull note on Tuesday but began to emit positive signs in early hours of trading as technology stocks showed buoyancy.
Investors awaited corporate results for the previous fiscal year which are expected this week, shedding light on consumption trends in the economy.
At 10:15 am, the BSE S & P Sensex was up 86 points at 38,787 while the NSE Nifty 50 gained 21 points to 11,626.
At the National Stock Exchange, most sectoral indices were in the green. PSU bank, financial services, media and realty were in negative territory.
Among early gainers were HCL Technologies, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Vedanta. Those which lost were Indiabulls Housing Finance, Asian Paints, Adani Ports and GAIL.
Meanwhile, Asian shares were mostly in the positive zone as investors braced for the upcoming crucial Brexit summit.
Market experts said the outcome of China's trade talks with the United States and the European Union could add to some volatility to markets.
