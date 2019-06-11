Affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard, Assam Rifles held in Chennai

An onboard affiliation ceremony of with the oldest parliamentary force was held in the (ICG) ship Shaurya.

of and VSR Murthy attended the ceremony to sign the second phase of Affiliation Charter for training onboard Shaurya.

members of the Indian Coast Guard personnel were also invited in the ceremony.

The objective of the Affiliation Charter is to promote bilateral cooperation between Indian Coast Guard and on the field and utilise each others' assets for training and sports.

The ultimate aim of the Affiliation Charter is to synergise the potential of two services in order to produce an unbeatable combination during a conflict/ humanitarian mission undertaken by both the Armed forces.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)