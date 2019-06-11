Affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard, Assam Rifles held in Chennai

-
ALSO READ
Assam Rifles and Coast Guard sign Charter of Affiliation
Assam Rifles and Coast Guard personnel to train together
Assam Rifles battalion, Indian Coast Guard ship sign affiliation charter
Coast Guard deploys faster vessels for enhanced security in Sir Creek with Pakistan
Coast Guard to add 50 vessels to its fleet in four years
-
An onboard affiliation ceremony of Indian Coast Guard with the oldest parliamentary force Assam Rifles was held in the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) ship Shaurya.
Director General of Indian Coast Guard Rajendra Singh and Additional Director General VSR Murthy attended the ceremony to sign the second phase of Affiliation Charter for training Assam Rifles onboard ICG Shaurya.
Family members of the Indian Coast Guard personnel were also invited in the ceremony.
The objective of the Affiliation Charter is to promote bilateral cooperation between Indian Coast Guard and Assam Rifles on the field and utilise each others' assets for training and sports.
The ultimate aim of the Affiliation Charter is to synergise the potential of two services in order to produce an unbeatable combination during a conflict/ humanitarian mission undertaken by both the Armed forces.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU