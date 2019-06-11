Plot to tarnish Bengal's image underway, Bengal is not Gujarat: Mamata Banerjee

Minister on Tuesday said that the image of the state was being tarnished and alleged that a plot was underway to turn it into

"I respect the but every post has its constitutional limit. Bengal is being defamed. If you want to save Bengal and its culture come together. There is a conspiracy to forget the rich legacy of Bengal. A plan is being hatched to turn Bengal into Bengal is not Gujarat," she said at an event here.

Banerjee was speaking at an event attended by (TMC) leaders, ministers in the government, as well as some spiritual leaders, to mark the unveiling of social-reformer Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar's bust at the ground.

Her jibe at the came after he met and in yesterday, a day after the Centre issued an advisory to the expressing "deep concern" over the deaths of people in post-poll violence.

Mamata accused BJP of bringing in the culture of violence in the state and alleged that eight of the 10 people killed post-election came from her party.

"Through breaking the statue they are trying to make us forget our culture. A political party should first become civilised. Were those who vandalised the statue not cultural? BJP later blame TMC for the vandalism. 10 people died post-Election and eight people are from my party," she said.

Banerjee added that she worked for the people and will not stop till she is alive and also blamed BJP for controlling the media to show the state in a negative light.

"Kill me if needed. I don't need anything, I work for the people. A lot of people are killed in UP and children die but it does not come out anywhere in the media as it is all controlled by them," she said.

Banerjee promised to make a museum dedicated to the social reformer Vidyasagar inside the college campus and said the has sanctioned Rs 1 crore for the same.

As per the event schedule, the unveiled bust was taken from the Ground to where it was re-installed at the same place where a similar statue was broken in May during a political clash.

Moreover, the TMC herself marched in the procession to to participate in the re-installation event of the bust.

The bust of Vidyasagar, a 19th-century social reformer, was vandalised in clashes between BJP and TMC workers at during Amit Shah's roadshow on May 14.

