Sonia Gandhi to visit Rae Bareli on Wednesday

United Progressive Alliance chairperson Sonia Gandhi will be visiting Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday for the first time after retaining the Rae Bareli seat in the recent Lok Sabha Elections.
She will be meeting all the MLAs and ex MLAs along with the party workers and leaders of the constituency.
Sonia Gandhi retained the Rae Bareli seat by defeating BJP's Dinesh Pratap Singh by over 1.67 lakh votes. Her win in Uttar Pradesh's constituency was the only saving grace for the Congress party.
Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra will also be visiting Rae Bareli for the first time after the party's debacle in the Lok Sabha elections. She will take part in review meetings that will take place on Wednesday to discuss the reasons behind the party's poor performance in the general elections in the state.
Along with Priyanka, Congress general secretary in-charge of western Uttar Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia will also take review meetings in Delhi on June 11 and in Lucknow on June 14.
On June 4, a meeting was held at Priyanka's residence in New Delhi, which was attended by President of the Uttar Pradesh Congress committee, Raj Babbar and other general secretaries, including Jyotiraditya Scindia, to rebuild the party at the block level, post its defeat.
Congress faced a massive debacle in the recent Lok Sabha elections in which the party won 52 seats across the country and it managed to win only one seat from Uttar Pradesh in Rae Bareli.
