Afghanistan: 10 ISIS-K terrorists killed in Kunar province

At least ten terrorists affiliated to the Islamic State of and Syria Khurasan (ISIS-K) were killed in joint operations conducted by and military forces in the eastern province.

Afghanistan Military's 201st issued a statement confirming that the militants were killed during airstrikes and ground operations conducted in district, reported

The statement added that the operations were jointly conducted by the military, police, intelligence and public order police forces with the support of the as part of the Silab-2 (8) operations in an attempt to crack down on terror outfits and clear the way for safe elections in the country.

The 201st further stated that several villages had been cleared of terrorists' presence and that the local residents and security forces had not suffered any casualties.

The terrorist groups, including supporters, have not responded to the report so far.

