Pak PM discusses security matters with CoAS

The Pakistan Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Monday called on the newly-elected Prime Minister Imran Khan at his office on Monday to discourse on security matters.
The Dawn quoted the Prime Minister Office statement revealing that security issues were discussed by the two in the meeting.
This is the third meeting between the two Pakistan officials; however, this came ahead of US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and the US Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford's visit to Islamabad on Wednesday to meet their counterparts.
The two US officials are also scheduled to meet Imran Khan during the course of their visit which is slated for September 5.
