Pak PM discusses security matters with CoAS

The General on Monday called on the Imran at his office on Monday to discourse on security matters.

The Dawn quoted the statement revealing that security issues were discussed by the two in the meeting.

This is the third meeting between the two officials; however, this came ahead of US and the US Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen Joseph Dunford's visit to on Wednesday to meet their counterparts.

The two US officials are also scheduled to meet Imran during the course of their visit which is slated for September 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)