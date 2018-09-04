Afghanistan: Insider attack kills US service member

An apparent "insider attack" in eastern on Monday killed a service member and injured another member.

A statement from the NATO-led armed forces coalition in - Resolute Support said that the deceased service member was the sixth US national to be killed in in 2018. The wounded service member is in stable condition. The statement did not confirm the identity of the deceased.

"The sacrifice of our service member, who volunteered for a mission to Afghanistan to protect his country, is a tragic loss for all who knew and all who will now never know him. Our duty now is to honor him, care for his family and continue our mission," read the statement of the of the Resolute Support,

Miller took over as the of the US and allied forces in Afghanistan from Army Gen. on Sunday.

In July, an insider attack in led to the death of Army Cpl. of South Gate, and wounded two more US service members. A Romanian NATO soldier was killed in another insider attack in August 2017.

