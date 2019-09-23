Afghanistan: 14 killed, 8 injured in airstirke in Helmand

At least 14 people, all women and children, were killed when the vehicle in which they were proceeding for a wedding was caught in an airstrike in Southern Helmand province of Afghanistan.

Eight other people have suffered injuries in the incident, reported Pajhwok Afghan News.

Last week, at least 30 people were killed and 45 others suffered injuries in a raid conducted by the Afghan security forces, backed by US air support, in eastern Afghanistan,

In recent times, civilian casualties have increased owing to Taliban suicide bombings and Afghan forces strikes at terrorist hideouts.

The strike has come at the time when the Taliban has escalated its offensive in the war-torn nation following the collapse of US Taliban peace talks.

This also comes as elections in Afghanistan are scheduled for later this month. President Ashraf Ghani is seeking his second term.

Taliban has warned its fighters will intensify their campaign against the Afghan government and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the September 28 election.

