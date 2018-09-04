Afghanistan: 21 Taliban militants killed in clash

At least 21 militants were killed in a clash with Afghan security forces in Afghanistan's province.

TOLOnews quoted officials as saying that the clash broke out around Monday midnight in district when the militants launched an attack on the security check posts. The attack reportedly ended on Tuesday.

The officials added that dozens of militants were injured, while four security forces were killed in the ambush. Six others were injured.

In a statement on Tuesday, the said that their fighters had taken control of the district and killed a number of security troops. However, the office of governor dismissed the group's claims and clarified that the militants suffered heavy casualties during the clash.

The attack came before the group announced the death of Haqqani network founder on Tuesday.

