Key N Korean nuke official passes away

A key North Korean official, who was believed to be involved in the development of nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles, breathed his last at the age of 89, the North's confirmed on Tuesday.

The (KCNA) reported that passed away on Monday night due to pancytopenia, a condition that occurs when a person has low counts for all three types of blood cells -- red blood cells, white blood cells and platelets.

The described Ju as a "revolutionary soldier" who had made a "distinguished contribution" to the national defence, according to

"Letting go of comrade who had faithfully carried out our party's great tasks at the forefront of national defence is a huge loss, not just for our party but also for our people," the said.

Ju, who graduated from the in Pyongyang, spent much of his life developing and ballistic missiles.

In 2009, Ju was seen accompanying the then late North Korean leader on his visit to observe the launch of an Unha-2 rocket. He was believed to be involved in developing the upgraded Unha-3 rocket, which was test-fired by in 2012.

In 2013, the blacklisted the for his suspected involvement in developing nuclear weapons and ballistic missiles.

Despite incumbent North Korean leader vowing to give up his nuclear programme, a confidential report by the last month had revealed that the country is reportedly continuing to pursue its nuclear weapons programme. A US also stated that was reportedly constructing new intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and its missile programme was doing "business as usual."

has become a virtual pariah in the international community due to tough sanctions imposed by the UN and the US on the reclusive nation, after conducting nuclear tests and launching three ICBMs last year.

