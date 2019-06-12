Afghanistan: 5 security personnel kiiled in erroneous airstrike

At least five Afghan security personnel were killed and seven others sustained in an erroneous airstrike on a military base in Afghanistan's northern province on Wednesday.

The airstrikes were carried out in the district at around 2 am (local time) to target terrorists in the region, but they instead struck an army base situated in the Ismael Qushlaq area, said

It is unclear whether the attacking planes belonged to the US-led coalition troops or the Afghan Air Force, reported

This is not the first time that an erroneous airstrike claimed lives of Afghan security personnel.

A similar scenario had played out in district on May 16, this year, where 17 police personnel were killed and 11 others sustained in an airstrike carried out by US-led forces.

is facing an unstable political, social, and security situation due to the activities of the and Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)