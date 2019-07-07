Afghanistan: 8 killed in car bomb blast in Ghazni; Taliban claims responsibility

JUST IN
At least eight people were killed and 50 others sustained injuries after a car laden with explosives detonated in Afghanistan's Ghazni province on Sunday, government officials said.

The target of the attack was an intelligence unit compound in the provincial capital Ghazni, said Hasan Raza Yousafi, a provincial council member.

All the eight people killed in the incident were the members of the National Directorate of Security (NDS), reported Al Jazeera.

Taliban has claimed responsibility for the attack.

Notably, the incident has come while a two-day conference between the representatives of the Taliban and Afghan government is underway in Qatar's capital city of Doha.

First Published: Sun, July 07 2019. 13:11 IST

