Afghanistan to play multi-format series against West Indies

Afghanistan are going to host West Indies in November for three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match in their adopted home country, India.

"As per the Future Tours Program (FTP), Afghanistan National team is scheduled to host West Indies for a tour from 5th November till 1st December in India. The series will include three T20Is, three ODIs and a one-off Test match," Afghanistan Cricket Board said in a statement.

Afghanistan will be making their third appearance in the longest format. They were beaten by India in 2018 but managed to secure a victory against Ireland this year.

Moreover, ahead of the West Indies series, Afghanistan is also scheduled to play one-off Test against Bangladesh in September which will be followed by a triangular T20I between Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Zimbabwe.

