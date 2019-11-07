After farmer burns tehsildar to death, woman officer puts up rope barricade inside office in Andhra

Tehsildar of Kurnool's Pattikonda Mandal, Uma Maheshwari has tied a rope in her office to serve as a barricade between her and the visitors after the visit of some people who were allegedly drunk.

"I panicked after Vijaya's murder (in Abdullapurmet MRO of Ranga Reddy district, Telangana). Yesterday some people came to my office without any application, they were drunk. Seeing them in such condition scared me. So I tied a rope creating a barricade between my chair and the visitors," Maheshwari told ANI on Wednesday.

The Tehsildar, however, clarified that she had removed the rope after an hour.

"The rope was tied for only an hour, later I removed it. I did so only out of fear," Maheshwari said.

Earlier on Monday, a woman tehsildar in Abdullapurmet MRO office in Ranga Reddy district of Telangana died after being allegedly set on fire by a visitor in her office.

The accused was identified as K Suresh, who allegedly bore a grudge against the victim Vijaya Reddy, said Mahesh Bhagwat, Commissioner of Police, Rachakonda.

He stated that Suresh was going through some land problems and was visiting the Abdullapurmet MRO Office daily.

Suresh allegedly doused Reddy with kerosene and set her ablaze Monday afternoon. He then later set himself on fire too but survived.

