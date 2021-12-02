BJP asks if Sena facilitating migration of businesses from Maha to Bengal

Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Ashish Shelar has alleged that there seems to be some conspiracy over Trinamool Congress (TMC) chief Mamata Banerjee's visit to the state and asked if is facilitating the migration of businesses to Bengal.

"The government of Maharashtra must officially declare the details of the meeting convened between Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who is on a tour to Maharashtra and minister Aditya Thackeray who met the former on behalf of chief minister Uddhav Thackeray. There seems to be some kind of a conspiracy - is facilitating the migration of businesses to Bengal?" questioned the leader, as quoted in an official statement issued on Wednesday.

Mamata, who is on a three-day visit to Maharashtra, has met state minister Aditya Thackeray, leader Sanjay Raut and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar.

Shiv Sena in an official statement had informed that due to health issues, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will not be able to meet the supremo.

"But what was the purpose of the meeting convened by minister Aditya Thackeray? Anytime any political guest arrives, meetings are convened under the pretext saying that we have family affiliations. You may have family connections, we are no one to question it, but what has Maharashtra to do with it? What family connections do you have with Mamata didi who supports Bangladeshis?" Shelar asked.

The leader further claimed that Mamata has come to invite industries from Maharashtra to come to her state.

" believes that industries must be spread across the country. But is the ruling Shiv Sena in Maharashtra asking her to take the industries away from Maharashtra, is a crucial question. Is the ruling Shiv Sena helping Mamata didi to take away employment opportunities, businesses and industries from Maharashtra?" he questioned.

Raising questions about the meeting between Mamata and top Shiv Sena and NCP leaders, Shelar demanded that the government publish the official information and minutes of their meeting.

He also alleged that Mamata and Uddhav Thackeray "are trying to work together to destabilize both Bengal and Maharashtra".

"You insulted Tatas who came to you. Shiv Sena is laying warm reception to those who insulted one of the most respectable personalities - Tatas, who are highly revered in business fraternity. And then you come and teach us Maharashtra dharma. And hence we believe that there is some sort of a conspiracy behind this meeting. Is it about violence, is it about taking away jobs, is it about taking away industries or is it about spreading terrorism?" asked the BJP leader.

During her visit to Mumbai on Wednesday, the chief reiterated her stance on Opposition unity. "If all regional parties come together, then it will be easy to defeat the Bharatiya Janata Party," she said during an interaction with civil society members in Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)