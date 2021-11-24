Crimes against women rose in Maharashtra in last two years: BJP MP

-
ALSO READ
Money laundering case: HC grants Eknath Khadse interim protection
ED arrests NCP leader Khadse's son-in-law in money laundering case
Over 99% crimes registered in 2020 under POCSO Act were against girls
Crimes against SCs, STs went up in 2020; UP, MP top charts: NCRB data
BJP Mahila Morcha protest over rising crimes against women in Rajasthan
-
BJP MP Raksha Khadse on Wednesday alleged that crimes against women have gone up in the last two years under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.
Addressing reporters here, Khadse, who represents Raver Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra, accused the state government of ignoring issues of women despite protests held by the Opposition.
"The then home minister of Maharashtra (Anil Deshmukh) had in 2019 announced that 'Shakti' Act will be implemented to curb crimes against women but nothing happened after that. The police department is reluctant to register and act upon the complaints of women," alleged Khadse.
She said when BJP was in power in Maharashtra some incidents (crimes against women) had occurred but prompt action was also taken.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU