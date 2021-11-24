Crimes against women rose in Maharashtra in last two years: BJP MP

MP Raksha Khadse on Wednesday alleged that crimes against women have gone up in the last two years under the watch of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government of Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress.

Addressing reporters here, Khadse, who represents Raver Lok Sabha seat in north Maharashtra, accused the state government of ignoring issues of women despite protests held by the Opposition.

"The then home minister of (Anil Deshmukh) had in 2019 announced that 'Shakti' Act will be implemented to curb crimes against women but nothing happened after that. The police department is reluctant to register and act upon the complaints of women," alleged Khadse.

She said when was in power in some incidents (crimes against women) had occurred but prompt action was also taken.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)