AAP preparing to contest all 151 seats in Nagpur civic polls

The Aam Aadmi Party is preparing to contest all 151 seats in the Municipal Corporation polls scheduled for next year, its Maharashtra convener Ranga Rachure said on Friday.

He and MLA from Delhi Vishesh Ravi led a 'tiranga march' through the city's six Assembly seats during the day.

" is preparing to contest all 151 seats in Municipal corporation, with the focus being on water, education, roads and health. Some 60 to 70 candidates are ready and we are working towards getting more candidates who will be honest and good in their respective fields," Rachure told PTI.

The BJP rules the NMC at present.

