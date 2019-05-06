AIADMK expels 2 party members for supporting DMK candidate in Ottapidaram

(AIADMK) on Monday expelled two party workers for allegedly supporting DMK candidate in the by-election to Ottapidaram assembly constituency.

According to a statement, AIADMK said that MC Murugasan, party's and M Savithiri, Airavanpatti village branch secretary, have been expelled from all their present posts and party's primary membership for supporting DMK candidate from Ottapidaram constituency.

The statement was jointly issued by AIADMK co-ordinator and Edappadi K Palaniswamiand and co-coordinator and

AIADMK has fielded P Mohan against DMK's MC Shanmugaiya in Ottapidaram, where the bye-election will take place on May 19.

