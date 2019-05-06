Scuffle breaks out between CRPF officials, TMC MP in Howrah

-
A scuffle broke out between the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officials and Trinamool Congress (TMC) Howrah MP Prasun Banerjee at a polling booth here on Monday.
Banerjee alleged that he was not allowed to enter the polling booth number 49 and 50, despite showing the identification card.
"They started pushing me as I tried to enter the booth. My ID card was torn, as well," he said.
Earlier today, BJP's Barrackpore candidate Arjun Singh had alleged that he sustained injuries after being allegedly attacked by supporters of TMC near a village in Barrackpore.
"I was attacked by TMC goons while I was trying to talk with voters. It was a planned attack and I will report the matter to the Election Commission. TMC's hooligans are running unchecked in the state, my bleeding mouth is a proof of it," Singh told the media persons.
