AIFF conducts three grassroots leader courses

All Federation (AIFF) is conducting three Courses with the (YAS) in Imphal,

The ongoing courses have a total of 60 coaches and 300 players being guided by six AIFF Grassroots Instructors. The project, which started on May 2, will conclude with the AFC Grassroots Day celebrations on May 15.

"It is important to educate Coaches on why Grassroots development is essential as a whole in the game. The initiative will help us to streamline and have a systematic approach in the existing initiatives," said Anju Turambekar, of Grassroots and Instructors, AIFF, who will also oversee the entire implementation process in

The initiative will enhance the growth of grassroots in the region. Earlier, AIFF had undertaken significant steps in for development of the Baby Leagues.

AIFF aims to increase playing opportunities for young players between 6 and 12 years of age for the long-term development of the sport and create a strong base at the Grassroots level.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)