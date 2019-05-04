Indian Women's League to begin on May 5

The third season of the Indian Women's League (IWL) is set to kick-off on May 5 at the Guru Nanak Stadium in Ludhiana, Punjab.
Defending champions Rising Student's Club will take on Gokulam Kerala FC in the opening match.
As many as 12 teams, who are divided into two groups of six each, are set to participate in the tournament. Group I consists of Rising Student's Club, Gokulam, FC Alakhpura, Hans Women Football Club, Central SSB Women Football Club, and Panjim Footballers. Meanwhile, Group II includes Manipur Police, Sethu FC Bangalore United FC, SAI-STC Cuttack, FC Kolhapur City, and Baroda Football Academy.
All India Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary, Kushal Das said, "Women's football in our country is going through an exciting phase. We have seen the Indian Women's Team produce some great results on the international front."
"We are sure to see the rise of more talented players in the third season of the Hero Indian Women's League. I would like to thank the Punjab Football Association for their support in hosting the IWL, and wish the participating clubs all the best for the tournament in Ludhiana," he added.
