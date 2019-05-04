Indian Women's League to begin on May 5

The third season of the (IWL) is set to kick-off on May 5 at the in Ludhiana,

Defending champions Rising will take on Gokulam in the opening match.

As many as 12 teams, who are divided into two groups of six each, are set to participate in the tournament. Group I consists of Rising Student's Club, Gokulam, FC Alakhpura, Club, Central SSB Women Club, and Panjim Footballers. Meanwhile, Group II includes Manipur Police, Sethu FC Bangalore United FC, SAI-STC Cuttack, FC Kolhapur City, Academy.

All Football Federation (AIFF) General Secretary, said, "Women's football in our country is going through an exciting phase. We have seen the Indian Women's Team produce some great results on the international front."

"We are sure to see the rise of more talented players in the third season of the Hero I would like to thank the Football Association for their support in hosting the IWL, and wish the participating clubs all the best for the tournament in Ludhiana," he added.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)