AIFF signs coaching convention with AFC

(AIFF), has signed a Coaching Convention with the (AFC).

This agreement will extensively focus on the coaching rules and methods. Also, it is an which will highlight the regulation and guidelines of coaching education.

The licensing system will be refurbished in 2020 and the coaching diplomas will be broken into modules.

Savio Medeira, the of AIFF feels that this coaching convention will "help the coaches to manage their schedule in a better way ".

"Coaching convention will help the coaches to manage their schedule in a better way as it will be done in modules and it will also help them to work on their deficiencies during the break. Coaches will also have to undergo assignments which was not there before. Overall it will help coaches to be more confident and efficient in their approach towards coaching," AIFF quoted Medeira, as saying.

Coaching licenses carry paramount importance with regards to pursuing a professional career which remains valid for three years. Unless a does not undergo Continued Professional Development (CPD) courses during the period of three years, the license will be revoked.

"CPD is one of the criteria's of the convention to renew their licenses. It will help coaches who are not employed to stay connected to the latest trends of the game by attending CPD courses. If coaches don't attend refresher courses and collect credit points within 3 years they will have to repeat the entire course again," said Medeira.

Moreover, the license will be renewed for another three years if the candidate acquires his CPD of 21 points. Otherwise, the personnel will have to repeat the specific diploma course again.

