Air India flight makes emergency landing after bomb threat

A US-bound Air India flight made an emergency landing at London Stansted Airport on Thursday after a bomb threat.

The flight AI 191 had left Mumbai early morning today and was flying to the Newark Liberty International Airport in New York.

"#FlyAI : #Airindia #Flight Alert ! #AI 191 Mumbai- Newark of 27.06.19 has made a precautionary landing at London Stansted Airport due to bomb threat." tweeted Air India.

Further details are awaited.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 15:28 IST

