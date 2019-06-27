Centre has not released MGNREGA, NDRF amount for Karnataka, says Kumaraswamy

HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday said that the has still not released Mahatma Gandhi Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) amount of about Rs 2,000 crore. Kumaraswamy also said that the Disaster Response Force (NDRF) amount has not been released yet.

Earlier on March 9, Kumaraswamy met and appealed for the release of pending funds under the NDRF and MGNREGA for drought relief.

" HD Kumaraswamy met @narendramodi today and appealed to release pending funds under NDRF and MGNREGA for drought mitigation & wage component and material component to the state. There was severe drought in 100 talukas out of 176 talukas in the state," had tweeted.

