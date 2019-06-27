TN: NIA arrests one more person in Ramalingam murder case

The Investigating Agency (NIA) has arrested one more person in connection with the murder of (PMK) V

Myden Ahmed Shali, 50, arrested on Wednesday, is accused of conspiring the crime and was the of the 'Dawah Team' which entered into an altercation with on February 5 this year.

Shali will be produced before a special NIA court in Ernakulam and taken to Chennai on transit remand for production before the jurisdictional NIA court, a press release said.

Earlier, one Mohammed Faruk, resident of Trichy, was arrested by the NIA in connection with the case.

According to NIA, Shali along with others hatched a conspiracy for committing a terrorist act pursuant to which of India/ activists chopped off hands of Ramalingam, 42, resident of Thoondivinagam-Pettai, Thirubuvanam while he was returning to his home on the night of February 5.

He succumbed to injuries a day after the brutal attack.

A case was registered at under Sections 341, 294(b), 307, 120B, 143, 147, 148, 302 and 149 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and under Sections 15, 16, 18, 18B, 19, 20 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

Police had arrested 10 accused in this case. The case was later handed over to the NIA for further investigation.

