Interstate illegal arms supplier gang busted, 3 arrested in Delhi

Police busted an interstate illegal arms supplier gang on Thursday by arresting two and their active in and Delhi- region for the last 20 years.

The criminals have been identified as Khilafat, Furkaan -- both residents of in UP -- and their associate Khalid.

They were transporting the weapons in a truck from in to supply in the capital when the police arrested them near Murga Mandi in Gazipur area here in the wee hours of Thursday.

A special cell of the police recovered 19 pistols and two revolvers along with 34 magazines from their possession. "Nineteen semi-automatic pistols of .32 bore with 15 extra magazines i.e total 34 magazines and two revolvers of .32 bore were recovered from the trio," a press release from the police said.

While eight pistols were found in Furkaan and Khilafat's possession, Khalid was in possession of three pistols and two revolvers.

Khilafat and Furkaan had been arrested in a number of cases related to arms smuggling in and UP. "Khilafat is previously involved in 15 and Furkaan is involved in eight such criminal cases in the two states," the communique said.

Khilafat was also wanted in a case of Arms Act registered by the special cell in 2017 and a trial court had issued non-bailable warrant against him, the police said.

The main supplier has been identified as of Umethi village in Sendhwa,

A case under the Arms Act has been registered and the police are further investigating the matter.

