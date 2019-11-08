Air India flight makes emergency landing at Raipur, all passengers safe

JUST IN
An Air India flight -- AI 670 -- from Bhubaneswar to Mumbai made an emergency landing at Raipur due to some technical issues, said India's national carrier on Friday.

"AI 670 (Bhubneshwar-Mumbai) flight has declared emergency landing at Raipur due to some technical issues. All 182 passengers are safe and deplaned. Flight has gone airborne at 5:06 pm at Bhubneshwar. Further investigation is going on," said the spokesperson of Air India in a statement.

Fri, November 08 2019. 19:58 IST

