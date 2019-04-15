Air quality likely to deteriorate in Delhi from Tuesday

The quality of air over the capital area is likely to deteriorate marginally over the next three days, according to a bulletin issued by the Control Board (CPCB) on Monday.

A brief respite is expected from the heat on Tuesday with NCR region predicted to see dust storm and thunderstorm and rain and thundershowers on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

However, long range transport of dust is not expected over and north-west India, the CPCB said.

