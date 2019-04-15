Air quality likely to deteriorate in Delhi from Tuesday

-
ALSO READ
CPCB for ban on construction activities in pollution 'hotspot' if air quality turns severe
Take action to curtail emissions at night when pollution is high: CPCB task force
Avoid outdoor activities, minimize use of pvt vehicles: CPCB warns
Delhi's air quality turns severe, task force recommends heavy vehicle entry only from 6 am to 6 pm
Delhi's air quality 'poor'; CPCB asks Delhi, UP, Hry to submit action taken report
-
The quality of air over the national capital area is likely to deteriorate marginally over the next three days, according to a bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday.
A brief respite is expected from the heat on Tuesday with Delhi NCR region predicted to see dust storm and thunderstorm and rain and thundershowers on Wednesday, the bulletin said.
However, long range transport of dust is not expected over Delhi and north-west India, the CPCB said.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU