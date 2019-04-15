JUST IN
Air quality likely to deteriorate in Delhi from Tuesday

ANI  |  General News 

The quality of air over the national capital area is likely to deteriorate marginally over the next three days, according to a bulletin issued by the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) on Monday.

A brief respite is expected from the heat on Tuesday with Delhi NCR region predicted to see dust storm and thunderstorm and rain and thundershowers on Wednesday, the bulletin said.

However, long range transport of dust is not expected over Delhi and north-west India, the CPCB said.

Mon, April 15 2019. 23:28 IST

