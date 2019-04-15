Govt approves cooperation agreement between India, Denmark in renewable energy

The central government on Monday gave its approval for a cooperation agreement between and on strategic sector cooperation in the field of renewable with a focus on offshore wind and a letter of intent to establish an for renewable in

The cooperation agreement was signed here in March 2019. The objective of the agreement is to promote cooperation between the two countries in the field of with a special focus on off-shore wind, an official statement said.

The areas of cooperation would include technical capacity building for management of off!shore wind projects, measures to develop and sustain a highly efficient wind industry, onshore as well as offshore, measures to ensure high quality of wind turbines, components, and certification requirements' forecasting and scheduling of off-shore wind, it added.

The in Integrated Renewable Power would work on resource assessments with a focus on onshore and offshore wind, hybridisation of wind, solar, hydro and storage technologies, integration of inch-high level of wind energy, testing and research and development, and skill development and capacity building.

The signing of the documents will help in strengthening bilateral cooperation between the two countries, the statement said.

