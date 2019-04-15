Our blood boils: Sanjay Raut on his comments mocking MCC

MP and Sanjay on Monday said that his blood boils when someone tries to "intimidate" him with the code of conduct (MCC).

"When someone repeatedly tries to intimidate us with the law and the MCC, then our blood boils. This is how we are and we cannot do anything about it," told ANI.

He went to the extent of saying, "Plus, we do not care much about laws."

was responding to a question on his statement made at a public gathering in Bhayander, a suburb. He had said: "We are the kind of people who don't give a damn about the law (bhaad mein gaya kaanoon). We say what we want to and deal with 'these issues'."

He had also said that if he did not say something that is in his mind, he felt suffocated.

However, the sought to downplay the issue saying that such things happen during elections. "It is okay. Sometimes it happens when we are on the dais," Raut said.

He said that he makes more mistakes when he is constantly told to abide by the laws of MCC.

The MCC came into effect with the announcement of the seven phases of Lok Sabha elections by the on March 10. MCC is a set of guidelines issued by the poll panel to political parties and candidates during elections with respect to speeches, processions and general conduct among other things.

