Unnecessary politicisation of Rafale deal created doubts in minds of people: Sanjaya Baru

Sanjaya Baru, former media to Ex- Singh and of the book "The Accidental Prime Minister", said that Rafale jet deal has been shamefully politicised in such a manner that it creates doubt in the minds of people that there is something wrong.

Talking to ANI here on Monday, Baru said: "I have no hesitation in saying that it is a real shame the way Rafale deal has been politicised. The Indian needs modernization and it requires up-gradation and the sooner we do it the better but by putting doubts in the minds of people that something wrong is happening we are only weakening ourselves," said

"This in no way empowers Indian Air Force," said Baru.

He said that media is like a mirror and has not taken sides on the Rafale issue while simultaneously emphasising on the need of having informed public debate on the issue.

"I don't think that media has taken sides in this particular issue but I think we need to have much more informed public debate in this country on our defence capabilities, defence requirements and on strengthening our and Armed Forces," he said.

"Media will only report whatever is happening but I think that we need to take a serious view of how the capability of the Indian Armed forces can be harmed by needless politicization," said Baru.

"Unnecessary doubts have been planted in the minds of people by Western media about what did in Balakot and I am glad that Indian came out with the facts," he said.

"The fact is our response to after Pulwama attack was a very credible response and the kind of misinformation in the Western media and Pakistani media they tried to put doubts in the mind of people I think it's a shame that many of us actually falling prey of that kind of misreporting," said Baru.

