Sharks has roped in Australian wicketkeeper-batsman on Thursday for their 2019 Vitality Blast campaign. Carey expressed his excitement over his signing and said he cannot to join the team.

"I'm very excited to get the opportunity to play with I played for East Grinstead in the a few years ago and now to play for the Sharks in the Blast is super exciting. I've heard the fans are the best in the country and I can't to join Dizzy and the guys in July," Sussex official website quoted Carey, as saying.

Carey, who is named as for the team, appeared in 19 ODIs and 19 T20Is for so far.

Also, Carey accumulated nearly 800 runs for the Adelaide Strikers in the two editions of (BBL) combined.

Moreover, Carey has given his brilliant contribution through his 'behind the stumps' job. As far as figures go, Carey scored 443 runs and completed 14 dismissals in BBL 2018, when the teams lifted the title.

is delighted over Carey's joining and said: "We're delighted to be able to offer this opportunity to Alex and excited for him to be linking up with us. He's been impressive opening the batting for the Strikers in the Big Bash and now he's getting experience in the middle order with "

Gillespie called Carey 'world-class keeper and said is looking forward to using his skills.

"He can certainly clear the ropes but he's also able to read and adapt to different conditions. That versatility will give us options on how best to utilise his batting in this year's Blast. Alex is also a world-class keeper so to have a like him joining the Sharks is a real coup for the club," he said.

