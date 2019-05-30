CWC'19: Hussey is not stressed about the form of Stoinis

Former Australian batsman Mike Hussey is not at all stressed about the current form of all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ahead of the World Cup.
"I'm not stressed about his form or his position in the team at all," cricket.com.au quoted Hussey as saying.
Stoinis has been a regular member of the one-day international (ODI) squad for the past two years. Hussey backed the form of Stoinis and hopes that he will return to form in the World Cup.
On the current form of Stoinis, Hussey said every player has had a time when they struggled with their form and returned to form real quick.
"Every player goes through a period where he battles a bit for form, but it can turn around really quickly," he added.
Hussey stated that Stoinis is a vital player, provides balance to the squad and fills the slot of the fifth bowler for the skipper Aaron Finch.
"Stoinis is crucial to the balance of Australia's side, but added the likes of Glenn Maxwell and Steve Smith should not be forgotten by skipper Aaron Finch to support Stoinis as his fifth bowler," Hussey said.
Stoinis is a player who possesses bowling abilities as well as big hitting capabilities. According to Hussey, if he comes in to bat with ten overs left, he can bring a huge impact on Australia's score.
"He's a crucial member of the team from the bowling side of things, but also his power hitting at the end of an innings can be really important. If he can come in with 10 overs to go, I think he can make a big impact and propel Australia towards a big score," added Hussey.
Australia's squad: Aaron Finch (c), Jason Behrendorff, Alex Carey (wk), Nathan Coulter-Nile, Pat Cummins, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Shaun Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Kane Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa.
The team will play on June 1 against Afghanistan in their first match of the World Cup at Bristol.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
