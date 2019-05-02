Alex Hales to return for Nottinghamshire

England player Alex Hales is set to return for Nottinghamshire, when the team will compete against Durham on May 3.
After the reports which stated that Hales failed a recreational drug test for the second time, he was withdrawn from England's World Cup squad, the one-off one-day international (ODI) against Ireland and the limited-overs series against Pakistan. Moreover, the 30-year-old was banned for 21 days.
Hales will now be seen in action as the Nottinghamshire County Cricket Club confirmed the that he will be available for selection for all white-ball cricket for the remainder of the 2019 season.
"The meeting was open, honest and constructive and a way forward was agreed between both parties. Alex has expressed a great deal of regret and contrition for his actions and he has ultimately paid a heavy price," Nottinghamshire said in a statement.
"He accepts that the position he finds himself in is of his own making. He knows he has a long road back to redeem himself in the eyes of many people, but that now has to be his aim," it added.
Nottinghamshire head coach Peter Moores said it is a very disappointing thing for a player to miss the World Cup but he expressed that Hales should react in the right way.
"I'd like him to be involved. Anyone who misses out on a World Cup is going to be very disappointed. But it's how he reacts to it - I expect Alex to react in the right way," ICC quoted Moores as saying.
