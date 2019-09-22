Alex Rodriguez gushes over Jennifer Lopez's photo

-
ALSO READ
Versace apologies in flap over T-shirts sold in China
Jennifer Lopez duets with daughter at concert tour opener
Maintaining tradition with modern outlook important: Tarun Tahiliani
Ariana Grande will be new face of Givenchy
Versace apologises for referring to Hong Kong, Macau as separate states on apparel
-
Actress Jennifer Lopez who turned heads at Milan Fashion Week in her famous jungle-print Versace dress has left fiance Alex Rodriguez swooning over her behind-the-scenes photo from the show.
The former baseball pro shared the photo of his ladylove on Instagram.
He posted a sultry mirror selfie that Lopez had taken backstage during the Versace fashion show. "This woman...," he captioned the sensuous picture.
The 50-year-old actress closed the label's Spring 2020 fashion show on Friday wearing an updated version of her iconic dress from the 2000 Grammy Awards that received a standing ovation from the crowd, reported People.
In the honor of the 20th anniversary of the original sheer, plunging jungle-print frock the team at Versace revived the resort-inspired pattern in its original, tropical green color palette.
In a new video for Vogue, the actress revealed that brand's mastermind Donatella Versace "basically just was like, 'It's been 20 years since the jungle print dress, we're doing a whole collection on it, would you walk at the end?' "
"And I was like, 'Uh, yeah!'" the actress and singer added.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU