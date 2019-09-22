Kylie Jenner hugs daughter, accidentally gets hit in face

Beauty mogul and reality star Kylie Jenner on Saturday gave a glimpse of what it is like to be a parent.

Jenner shared a photo of herself cuddling her one-year-old daughter Stormi Webster on her Instagram Story.

The photo shows the little bundle of joy giggling and then accidentally hitting Jenner in the face with the back of her hand.

"My sick baby...ow!" the reality star exclaimed in a video on Instagram.

Jenner also posted another adorable picture of her with Webster where the two can be seen cuddling as the baby holds a bottle of milk.

Jenner shares Webster with boyfriend Travis Scott.

