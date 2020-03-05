Alexa can now give traffic updates, severe weather alerts and more

-
Amazon has added a handful of new features to its Alexa voice assistant including the ability to provide weather and traffic updates.
If you have an Alexa-enabled device, you can simply say, "Alexa, how is the traffic to the airport", and then "Alexa, send that to my phone", to receive a notification about route guidance, the Alexa's Monthly Roundup - February 2020 blog notes.
Alexa can also proactively notify you if there is a local severe weather warning. Customers can also watch NBA video highlights on any Alexa-enabled device with a screen. It can also provide updates on the 2020 US presidential election.
