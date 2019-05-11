Alia Bhatt-Vicky Kaushal starrer 'Raazi' completes a year

The Alia Bhatt- starrer 'Raazi' completed one year today.

took to his handle to share a behind the scene video. "A film that swells our chest with pride. The love that # has gotten is a true testament to the hard work & love put into this cinematic experience! #1YearOfRaazi," he captioned the post.

In the video, KJo shared his memories on the film. He said "I still remember the day I heard the brave story of And when I realized that [Writer-Director] was going to helm this beautiful project, I was even more excited."

He also said Alia Bhatt's work in will always remain one of the finest moments in cinema.

This was the first time Alia and Vicky worked together.

The Meghna Gulzar-directorial earned approximately Rs 207 crore worldwide.

The film's story is set against the backdrop of the Indo-Pak war in 1971, where an Indian girl (played by Alia) marries a (Vicky Kaushal) to spy for her country.

Alia will next share screen space with in Ayan Mukherji's dream project 'Brahmastra'. The film is scheduled to release in summer 2020.

Whereas, will be seen in Shoojit Sircar's ' Singh', a biopic on the legendary freedom fighter.

