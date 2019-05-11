Priyanka, Nick go on a double date with Sophie, Joe

Actor Priyanka Chopra, her husband and singer Nick Jonas along with Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner relished some quality time as they went out for a 'double date' in New York.
Taking to her Instagram, Chopra shared a happy picture of the four, captioning it as, "Double trouble! beetle juice was amazing! To the cast and crew!!"
Taking out their time to experience the 'Beetlejuice' musical, the couples are seen flaunting a Playbill Beatlejuice booklet. The Beetlejuice is a stage musical with lyrics and music by Australian singer-songwriter Eddie Perfect.
Priyanka is seen sitting between her husband Nick and her sister-in-law Sophie Turner with flashing a beaming smile. Turner looks all poised and graceful in a white dress sported with a pair of round earrings. Joe barely manages to get space in the frame as he holds the camera.
Sophie got hitched with her boyfriend, Joe Jonas in a Las Vegas. Meanwhile, Joe's younger brother Nick Jonas tied the knot with Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra in Jodhpur in December last year.
The 'Jonas Brothers' are all set for their latest album 'Happiness Begins' which will release on June 7. Their last album titled 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times' released in 2009.
The Trio also released a single 'Sucker' in February after a hiatus of nine years, featuring their partners: Sophie Turner, Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
