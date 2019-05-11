Priyanka, Nick go on a double date with Sophie, Joe

Chopra, her husband and along with Joe and his wife relished some quality time as they went out for a 'double date' in

Taking to her Instagram, shared a happy picture of the four, captioning it as, "Double trouble! beetle juice was amazing! To the cast and crew!!"

Taking out their time to experience the 'Beetlejuice' musical, the couples are seen flaunting a Playbill Beatlejuice booklet. The is a stage musical with lyrics and music by Australian

is seen sitting between her husband Nick and her sister-in-law with flashing a beaming smile. Turner looks all poised and graceful in a white dress sported with a pair of round earrings. Joe barely manages to get space in the frame as he holds the camera.

Sophie got hitched with her boyfriend, Joe in a Meanwhile, Joe's younger brother tied the knot with Bollywood star in Jodhpur in December last year.

The 'Jonas Brothers' are all set for their latest album 'Happiness Begins' which will release on June 7. Their last album titled 'Lines, Vines and Trying Times' released in 2009.

The Trio also released a single 'Sucker' in February after a hiatus of nine years, featuring their partners: Sophie Turner, and

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)