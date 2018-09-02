All is well between Piyush Mishra and Anurag Kashyap

Mishra has cleared the air around the controversy involving him and Kashyap, saying that his recent statement about the latter was misquoted.

In an interview with a Hindi daily newspaper in August, Mishra had said that had lost his mind after 'Gangs Of Wasseypur'. He made some very bad movies like 'Bombay Velvet', ' 2.0' and 'Ugly', the added.

Speaking to ANI on Sunday, Mishra said that the misunderstood the emotions behind his statement. "Why will I say anything bad about He is my closest creative partner and like a younger brother to me, and after creating 'Sacred Games', he has become an internationally acclaimed "

Reacting to the same, Kashyap said, "This is Pyush Bhai's ( Mishra) love for me, he only abuses the people he loves. Bahi is a very big man for me, my film 'Gulal' in a sense is his movie, because of his voice."

"Even if he (Piyush Mishra) publically slaps me, I won't feel bad, I'll take it as his love and blessings," the added.

The two have worked together in many successful films including 'Gangs of Wasseypur', 'Gugal', 'Black Friday' and 'That Girl in Yellow Boots'.

While Mishra is currently working on a called 'Law and Honour', in which he will be playing a "Grey role", Kashyap's directorial 'Manmarziyaan' is all set to hit the theatres on September 14.

