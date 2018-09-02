Here's why September is 'happy' for Farhan Akhtar

JUST IN
Business Standard

ANI  |  Mumbai, (Maharashtra) [India] 

Seems like the fans of actor, filmmaker and singer Farhan Akhtar are up for a treat this month.

The 'Rock On' star has hinted at a new single in his recent Instagram post.

Farhan posted a picture of himself being recorded and captioned it, "Happy September. Guess who's releasing a new single this month? #newmusic #funtimes #expressyourself"

Currently, he is on a musical tour in the USA, along with musical trio Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

The multi-talented actor is well known for 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and will next be seen in Shonali Bose's debut directorial 'The Sky is pink', alongside Priyanka Chopra.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Sun, September 02 2018. 07:30 IST

