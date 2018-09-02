Here's why September is 'happy' for Farhan Akhtar

Seems like the fans of actor, filmmaker and are up for a treat this month.

The 'Rock On' star has hinted at a new single in his recent post.

posted a picture of himself being recorded and captioned it, "Happy September. Guess who's releasing a new single this month? #newmusic #funtimes #expressyourself"

Currently, he is on a musical tour in the USA, along with musical trio

The multi-talented is well known for 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' and will next be seen in Shonali Bose's debut directorial 'The Sky is pink', alongside

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)