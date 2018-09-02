Imtiaz Ali to bring love story of Radha Krishna alive

Acclaimed filmmaker Imtiaz Ali is all set to make a film on the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna.
To be written and directed by the 'Jab Harry Met Sejal' director, the film is one of his long-cherished projects; a love story very close to his heart that he has always wanted to explore on the big screen.
Talking about the project, he said, "I have always been fascinated by the eternal love story of Radha and Krishna. In all of the Indian folklore, I know of no other story, which is so intensely personal and yet has such an epic scale. It has been my dream to step into the world of Radha Krishna."
The movie will be produced by Reliance Entertainment and Imtiaz Ali's Window Seat Films, LLP.
Shibasish Sarkar of Reliance Entertainment said, "The story of Radha Krishna is one the most fascinating love stories of all times and lmtiaz is India's most accomplished filmmaker in this space. In its reach and appeal, it transcends boundaries of culture and language. Imtiaz's idea to bring this eternal love story to the big screen is extremely fascinating and we are delighted to partner with him on this journey. We are exploring various collaborations on the project to make it of a scale befitting its epic nature.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU