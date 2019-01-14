Alliance will work as long as Akhilesh bows down before Mayawati: SP MLA

The SP-BSP alliance will run as long as (SP) agrees to everything (BSP) says and bows down before her, according to SP MLA Hariom Yadav.

"SP-BSP alliance will not work in Firozabad. It won't be successful here. This gathbandhan will run only till our (Akhilesh Yadav) agrees with Behenji (Mayawati) and bows down before her," Hariom said on Sunday.

On January 12, BSP and SP announced that they will contest the 2019 polls together, keeping the aside.

Foes-turned-friends BSP and SP will contest on 38 seats each, while two seats have been left for other parties. Both BSP and SP decided not to field candidates against and from and Amethi, respectively.

