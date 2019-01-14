SC issues notice to UP govt on PIL seeking court-monitored probe into recent encounter killings

The on Monday issued a notice to the government on a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking a court-monitored Central Bureau Investigation (CBI) or Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the recent encounter killings in the state.

After hearing a plea of the litigant, of (CJI) stated: "It is a very serious matter which requires a detailed hearing."

The matter has been posted for further hearing on February 12.

According to information released by Police last year in January, there were a total of 1142 police encounter held in the state between March 20, 2017, and January 31, 2018.

Recently, and former had alleged that police encounters in are fake and are being executed allegedly under the patronage of

"Encounters are to deceive. The law and order worsened at the places where these encounters have taken place," said He said that most of the encounters have taken place in Western Uttar Pradesh and law and order situation has worsened there.

"Not only are the opposition parties saying that these encounters are fake but also the Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and the court have raised fingers on these encounters," said Yadav.

He further said the people are falsely implicated as criminals before their encounters and even policemen shoot upon themselves to prove that these encounters are not a fake one.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)